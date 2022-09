Mikel Arteta has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for August.

Arsenal won all five league matches last month, beating Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa.

The Gunners finished the month top of the table after scoring 13 goals and conceding only four.

It is the third time Arteta has won the award, this time finishing ahead of Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Graham Potter and Marco Silva.