Patrick Vieira wants to see a response from his players after Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat and says they need to bounce back on their Premier League return.

Speaking before Wednesday's game against Newcastle, the Eagles boss said: "When you go through the season, there are periods where you learn about the players.

"It will be a period where I will learn a lot about the players, how we will keep concentrating on the league and how we will bounce back after the Chelsea result.

"It’s a period where we will learn a lot about what the players want to achieve, and what we want to do as a football club. We’ve been doing well, and I have never had anything [bad] to say about the concentration, the determination, the work ethic of the players.

"I will learn a lot about them, because we want to concentrate from the first to the last game. I am not going to tolerate a lack of concentration and hard work.

"We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to find the strength and go again.

"If we don’t do that, there will be questions. I expect the answer from the players, and if we don’t do that I will give it a lot of focus because as a football club this is something that has to be consistent."