Brentford await Toney injury update

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brentford are not expecting to have any update on striker Ivan Toney on Saturday.

Toney was stretchered off before the end of Friday's 2-0 win at West Ham, when the forward scored the opener and created the second.

Brentford are waiting for the swelling on the knee injury to reduce before the 26-year-old has a scan.

Manager Thomas Frank is due at a press conference on Sunday to preview his side’s home game against Liverpool on Monday.