Brendan Rodgers accepts his Leicester players will need to "re-energise" for Sunday's game at Tottenham but argues he would not have it any other way.

Leicester have already played 51 games this season, with a minimum of seven left to play in the final month of the campaign.

"You have to re-energise and recover as best as you can," he said. "Our schedule has been very challenging but it's what you want.

"We'll continue to play midweek until the end of the season so we have to recover as best as we can and freshen up where we can."

Leicester have been plagued with injury problems in 2021-22 but are hitting the final stretch with most of their squad available.

"It's that part of the season where you're playing to reach a final so it gives the players something to play for," he said. "You're not training as much at that moment.

"We have a lot of the squad nearly all back so that allows us to refresh them and give that energy.

"You need a squad - it's exciting over the next month."