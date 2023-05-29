Hamilton joins the Rovers

Livingston striker Jack Hamilton has departed the club to join Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers.

Hamilton, who has been at the club since 2017, has joined the Kirkcaldy club on a three-year-deal.

On his departure, manager David Martindale said, “I think this is a great move for Jack.

"I honestly believe Jack has to go out and find a new home where he can concentrate on his football and get back to doing what Jack does best – scoring goals," he told the club's website., external

“Jack was coming to the end of his contract next season and coming out of compensation. I felt it was important that the football club was compensated in some way for the opportunity it gave Jack all those years ago.

“He is heading to a league where he has a proven track record and if Jack can go out and score the goals in the Championship that we all know he can, it will be a great move for all parties.”