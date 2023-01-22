Man City 3-0 Wolves: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tells BBC Sport: "Very pleased. We competed really well and we scored the goals in the right moment, especially in the second half. Another victory after a victory against Tottenham is important to continue in this way. They have quality. We were serious and we made a fantastic game."

On Erling Haaland's numbers: "In most of the games after two or three games he was replaced. If he played 90 minutes he would maybe score more goals but it’s important he helped us win the games. His presence in these moments is important."

On the atmosphere after his comments in midweek: "I prefer they boo and criticise than be silent. If we are here and we play not good, I want if the fans are not happy to boo than not say anything.

"When they are with this energy, the players feel it, I feel it and together we are stronger. In the end they come here to have fun. In the last few years we had fun, let’s do it again."