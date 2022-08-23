Potter 'looking forward to Undav's involvement' against Forest Green

Graham Potter says Deniz Undav will be involved in Brighton's Carabao Cup game against Forest Green.

The German forward came on in injury time against Manchester United and was an unused substitute against Newcastle and West Ham.

But, after naming the same starting XI in the Seagulls' first three Premier League games this season, Potter has hinted he will probably make a number of changes tomorrow.

On Undav, he said: "He’s going to be in the squad for sure and we are really happy with Deniz.

"He is settling in well and obviously the team is doing well so he is having to be patient. That’s fine, that’s normal, but in terms of what he is bringing every day, he is getting to know players, the club, the environment, the league. But we are looking forward to his involvement tomorrow.

"Historically you look at what we have done in this competition at the start of the round. Where we are at, we played on Sunday and again on Saturday.

"It is an important game for us because it gives us chance to look at some guys who haven’t played as much and some of the younger guys as well. We want to go there and win but we know we are playing an opponent who want to do the same as well."

Potter said there is currently nothing further to add on any ins and outs before the transfer window closes.

"You have to anticipate the things that may happen but the squad is in a good place," he added.

"The group is competitive, we’ve got some different options. When the window is open you have to keep looking but we are quite calm and quite confident with what we have."