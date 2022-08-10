Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

What do West Ham do now?

They weren’t ready for the start of the season. David Moyes admitted it before Sunday’s game. Not ideal then that his team had to kick off against the defending Premier League champions Manchester City and a certain Erling Haaland.

The West Ham manager wasn’t able to name any of his new signings in his starting XI at the weekend as a record crowd at London Stadium watched City comfortably claim a 2-0 win, with the lion's share of possession, against a surprisingly lacklustre home side.

Moyes is still in the process of reshaping his team but has admitted some frustrations over his attempts to add to his squad.

There are clearly still going to be more ins – and some outs – before the transfer window closes.

But what kind of business does the club still need to do before the fans – and their manager – are able to say "we’re ready now"?

Do you agree with Emma? What do you think West Ham need? Let us know here

Nottingham Forest v West Ham will be on BBC Radio London Digital from 14:00 BST on Sunday