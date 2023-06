The new deals keep on coming at Dens Park. Homegrown goalkeeper Harrison Sharp is the latest player to commit his future, signing a two-year contract.

Sharp, 22, who played 14 games last season, said: "I’m very pleased to have extended my contract for another two years with this great club.

"I thoroughly enjoyed last season and some of the memories that we made as a squad will last forever. I can’t wait to be back playing in the league we belong."