Brentford may drop down the table this season, says former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The Bees have impressed in their first two seasons in the Premier League, finishing 13th and then ninth but Brown believes there is potential for a drop in form in their third campaign.

"My fear is that Brentford will take a step back this season," Brown told BBC Radio London.

"They got some excellent results last season against the top six. It’s going to be very tough to repeat that so that’s dropped points for me straight away.

"My brain tells me that even if they step back by three or four positions, it’s not an issue. I don’t expect the fans to get on the team’s back as they are realistic about where they are as a football club.

"They are a club that keeps proving people wrong and I hope they prove me wrong, but I just think they will take a little step back in terms of league position."

Brentford kick off their 2023-24 season with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur stadium, followed by two further London derbies against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

