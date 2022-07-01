Hibs hit four in win over Burton Albion

Elias Melkersen scored twice and new signings Elie Youan and Nohan Kenneh got off the mark as Hibernian beat Burton Albion 4-2 at their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The English League One side scored early through Gassan Ahadme, with Youan's low shot from 25 yards levelling the game.

As Hibs did in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Hartlepool, eleven changes were made at half-time and Norwegian striker Melkersen, 19, soon helped himself to a double, finishing off passes from Josh Campbell and Runar Hauge.

Ciaran Gilligan replied for the Brewers before a deflected strike from teenager Kenneh restored the two-goal advantage for Lee Johnson's side.