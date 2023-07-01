Former Motherwell and St Mirren defender Richard Tait has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 33-year-old first arrived in Scottish football in 2016, when he joined Motherwell from Grimsby Town.

He made the short move to Paisley with St Mirren in 2020.

In all, Tait made 229 appearances in Scottish football, scoring eight times.

"Big thanks goes out to all the lads I've had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with," he wrote on Instagram.