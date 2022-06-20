Former Everton winger Pat Nevin believes the club's opening fixtures will show if the Goodison faithful can sustain the "raucous excitement and positivity" from the final weeks of last season.

The Toffees begin the 2022-23 campaign at home to Chelsea, in a repeat of the May fixture that kickstarted their season-defining revival in front of a vociferous atmosphere at Goodison Park.

"If you want to keep that atmosphere, it is really, really hard and it is a complete mind shift," Nevin told the club's official website., external

"Evertonians are knowledgeable - they're not daft, shouty people. At the end of last season, it was all about supporting and making sure they could give the players every lift possible.

"We will discover very early on, maybe even during the Chelsea game, if that has continued."

Everton are yet to make a summer signing but Nevin does think boss Frank Lampard can have a positive impact in the transfer window, though he accepts the competition is only getting fiercer.

"It is one of the toughest markets to recruit quality players for many years," he added. "Because of Frank’s standing in the game, he will strike clever deals.

"If some of those are loan players that is fine. They’re a massive part of the game now. A lot of clubs have too many players – you need to explore that and Frank probably will."