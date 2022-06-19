Ramsay 'ticks a lot of boxes' for Liverpool

So what kind of player have Liverpool bought themselves from Aberdeen for £4.2m-plus in the shape of right-back Calvin Ramsay?

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton: "I think one of the big things that's got him his move is the physical side of the game. You've got a lot of young players who are good and look the part on the ball, but he's got it in terms of the runs, the support play, the recovery, the physicality and being able to match players who have years on him in terms of experience.

"If you look at Liverpool and the way they play and the system they deploy, you don't have players who can't run and who can't recover.

"The game has progressed so much that you don't get through a game unless you are comfortable on taking the ball, in and out of possession being able to recover, being able to start the play from the back, playing through the thirds and getting up and down that support play. He ticks a number of boxes and he's still got years left to develop."

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin: "If you take the assists from the Liverpool full-backs out of their team, they are actually nowhere near Manchester City, so they know the importance of those positions.

"They'll want someone who can come in when Trent Alexander-Arnold is not available or needs a rest - and remember the extraordinary number of games Liverpool have been playing.

"If he does well and improves quickly, I think he'll get opportunities this season. It may only be the Carabao Cup, but that is still a competition you want to play in.

"If you look at their squad, I don't think, apart from Trent, they've got anyone specifically set up to play that position. They have centre-backs who can move out, they've got other players who can play in there - Milner was going back there a lot of the time and that's not his position. There is a spot there to be the number two, to be the shadow and you will get opportunities."