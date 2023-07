Ollie Watkins scored the only goal for Aston Villa as Unai Emery's side began off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Walsall.

The hosts took the lead through Danny Johnson on 31 minutes at Bescot Stadium, but Villa were only behind for 12 minutes.

Watkins netted from the penalty spot after a foul on Jaden Philogene.

Villa's next pre-season test comes against La Liga outfit Valencia on 5 August.