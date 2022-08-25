Wolves v Newcastle: Head-to-head record

Wolves are without a win in their last 10 Premier League matches (D3 L7), the longest ongoing run among the 20 current sides in the competition. Indeed, it’s Wolves’ longest winless league streak since March 2013 in the Championship (run of 12).

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their three Premier League games this season (W1 D2), last enjoying a four-match unbeaten start to a league season back in 2011-12 (first 11), going on to finish 5th.

Wolves have given two Portuguese players their Premier League debuts this season - Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes – taking the total number of players from Portugal to play for Wolves in the competition to 19, eight more than any other club.