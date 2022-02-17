Everton boss Frank Lampard says he's "loved" what he's seen from Brazil forward Richarlison during his short time in charge at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old has scored one and made one in Lampard's first three games and the Everton boss believes there is a lot more to come.

"The group love him and his mobility and aggression is a great thing," Lampard said. "There is a lot more to come from him.

"We can achieve more here because we are ambitious. I'm an ambitious coach so hopefully we can be good for each other."

Lampard also praised Alex Iwobi, who impressed in Saturday's win against Leeds.

"He's trained well since I've been here so I gave him a platform to play," he said. "He's a talented player and sometimes you just have to give him confidence. The rest is up to him."