Katie Stafford, BBC Sport

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before the Clarets travel to Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Dyche is expecting Wout Weghorst to be available for Saturday despite picking up a knock on his hip against Liverpool. "He's been in light training today and as the professional he is, I'm expecting him to be fine."

On long-term injuries, Charlie Taylor and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are back in training but are unlikely to feature this weekend.

Dyche believes the Clarets' performances recently have been beyond where they are in the league. "In the last four games we've had some really strong performances and arguably we haven't got what we deserved from them," he added.

On Brighton, Dyche said: "They're a good outfit, they've shown this season they're now more experienced and they've found their groove."

Speaking about the Seagulls manager Graham Potter, Dyche added: "I like what he is doing there with his style and how he's done it in a slow methodical manner. I've got a lot of respect for him."

Dyche believes that his "experience and age" helps him deal with the pressure of the job and finding the right work-life balance.

