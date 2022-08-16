Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and there are a pair of Arsenal players who scored in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Leicester that feature.

Granit Xhaka

There can only be a handful of Arsenal players who I have thought should have been sold or relieved of their duties - Xhaka was one.

I have seen this player sent off, dragged off and booed off - in some cases all in one game. At one stage I was convinced he would walk out of the football club of his own volition.

Yet, for all his misgivings, the former captain remains faithful to the Gunners and the Arsenal fans are to him.

His performance against Leicester was impressive and while his goal was fortunate, I cannot fault his determination or his passion.

Gabriel Jesus

As far as home debuts go, that wasn't a bad one for Jesus. The Brazilian seems to be relishing playing for a team that allows him freedom.

He's playing like a man who has just been let out of a straitjacket.

I have always maintained Jesus was a genuine finisher but a better player than what he was allowed to display or express during his days at Manchester City.

The striker, however, should have had a hat-trick and will rue how he missed this one. Hat-tricks are difficult to come by and if he didn't know that before this fixture against Leicester, he certainly does now.

