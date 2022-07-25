The home kit has 'not gone down well'

We asked you for your thoughts on Brighton's new home kit for the upcoming season.

Here are some of your comments:

Cantel: I like the new home and away kit very much. Quite unique. I also like the fact we are keeping the turquoise as our third kit. Looking very much forward to the new season, having finished last season on a high and our best ever. We have even bought some good players in. Brighton Rocks.

David: Impressed by the new kit. Very fashionable.

Gary: The new home kit is a massive dud. Looks like a meaningless white ‘H’ on the front. And what’s with the yellow line down the centre? I’ll keep the cash this year.

Conard: The new kit is woeful. How have Nike managed to mess up blue and white stripes that badly? Why the random yellow lines?

Gary: It seems there is so mixed feelings about this, as a number of home supporters don't like the new home kit. Me being one of them. The big yellow stripes on it looks bad making it seem we have a big blue H on front. Not gone down well with home fans.