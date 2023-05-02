Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd believes the impending rebuild at Ibrox will be the club's biggest since Graeme Souness joined the club in 1986. (Sun), external

Another ex-Ranger, Brian Laudrup, says the Ibrox club need to find their own versions of Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. (Record), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his success at Celtic is not down to luck, adding: "it's 25 years of hard work". The Australian had been described as "a lucky man" by Rangers counterpart Michael Beale earlier this season because of Celtic's budget. (Sun), external

Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas says Beale has to get tough with the Rangers board. (Record), external

Matt O'Riley never doubted Celtic would beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

