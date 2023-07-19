Daizen Maeda was pleased to rise to the expectation on an "amazing" homecoming with Celtic despite the disappointment of defeat to former club Yokohama F Marinos.

The Japan forward shone in front of family and friends as he scored three times to help Celtic lead at the interval before they collapsed to a 6-4 loss.

“Obviously I used to play here so I was very excited to play against them,” Maeda told Celtic TV.

“It was nice to show how I play with Celtic in front of the Marinos supporters, so I was very pleased.

“I think a lot of people were looking for me to play well and I’m glad I could show how I perform with Celtic.

“Obviously we’re disappointed not to get the result but I’m pleased to get the three goals and pleased with my performance."