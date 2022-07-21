Three pre-season wins from three for Arsenal

Arsenal made it three pre-season wins from three with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Orlando City.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring inside five minutes when his deflected shot from inside the box beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The MLS side equalised before half-time through Facundo Torres.

Gabriel Jesus was one of five changes made by Mikel Arteta at the break and the Brazilian once again impressed for his new club.

It was after his hard work that the ball fell to Eddie Nketiah to score Arsenal's second, before Reiss Nelson added a third not long after coming off the bench.

The Gunners take on Chelsea on Saturday in their final pre-season game in the United States, before returning to London for a game against Seville at Emirates Stadium on 30 July.