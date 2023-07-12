New Burnley goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has been speaking BBC Radio Lancashire about his future ambitions: "I've come here to work as hard as I can, and to try to give myself the best opportunity to play games. But, at the end of the day, only one goalkeeper can play and I don't know who it will be. As long as I can give myself the best opportunity then I'll be happy.

"I feel like I'm going to improve here with the manager and coaching staff we have. I'm going to improve here, massively, just from training. So, if I work really hard in training, I'm going to bear the fruit of that."

Vigouroux on his international goals with Chile: "I always want to be part of the squad. The qualifiers start in September, so it'll be really good if I can get into it. I just have to work hard. If I get the call, I get the call. If I don't, then I've just got to keep working until I do - because I'm not going to give up.

"It's not just about Chile, I have ambitions to get into the team here. Whatever I do here, that's what everyone is going to see in Chile. If they can see that, it makes it easier for them to call me.

"They did say I had to try to get to a higher level, and that was a big part of me leaving Leyton Orient."

