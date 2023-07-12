Mackay on County success, being favourites for drop & big player turnover
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been talking to the media prior to the weekend Viaplay Cup trip to Stranraer.
Here are the key lines:
On what constitutes as success for County this season: "To stay in the league," Mackay says. "That is our starting target, after that you see what comes."
The County boss says they will be looked at by some as being among the favourites to go down.
As the Highlanders prepare for a fifth straight season in the top flight, Mackay adds that "plenty of Scottish clubs that have got much higher attendances, and are perceived as bigger clubs, are not in this league regularly".
Mackay says another big turnaround of players is not ideal, but he is delighted to have got most of his business done early - although he would still like to bring another player in.