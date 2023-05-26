Aberdeen nearing Clarkson deal - gossip

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to bring on-loan Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson back to Pittodrie next season. (Press & Journal), external

Leighton Clarkson, who has a year left of his Liverpool contract, has dropped a major clue that he could be sticking around at Aberdeen beyond this season, with the 22-year-old telling fans on social media "I'll see you in Europe". (Football Scotland), external

Graeme Shinnie, currently captaining Aberdeen on loan from Wigan Athletic, says "we will wait and see" what happens in the summer after being asked if he will return to Pittodrie next season despite having a year left of his contract with the club relegated to English football's third tier amid ongoing financial strife. (The Scotsman), external

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie says his desire to return to Aberdeen next season after his loan from Wigan Athletic is "obvious". (Press & Journal), external

Former Aberdeen defender Michael Rose is ready if called upon to help Coventry City win their play-off final and reach the Premier League but has not ruled out a return to Pittodrie. (Press & Journal), external

