Transfer news: Kepa set for Serie A as Kounde agrees personal terms
- Published
Napoli are interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues, either on a permanent basis or on loan. (Standard), external
The Blues have already agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde and have now offered Sevilla 55m euros (£46.7m) for the France defender, 23. (Marca - in Spanish), external
Chelsea are looking to sell former midfielder Ross Barkley before the start of the season. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, midfielder Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell after being released from the first team's pre-season training squad. (Mail), external