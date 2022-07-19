Napoli are interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues, either on a permanent basis or on loan. (Standard), external

The Blues have already agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde and have now offered Sevilla 55m euros (£46.7m) for the France defender, 23. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Chelsea are looking to sell former midfielder Ross Barkley before the start of the season. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Billy Gilmour is set for another loan spell after being released from the first team's pre-season training squad. (Mail), external

