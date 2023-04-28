Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray says Solly March is reaping the benefits of growing confidence.

Speaking on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast, Murray was referencing players he has met during his career who were able to train brilliantly but may struggle to enjoy matches and display the same quality.

"I wouldn’t put this down to not enjoying Saturdays as he has proven he does, is Solly March.

"March could do things Monday to Friday and I’d be like 'Sol, I want to see that on Saturday.'

"I think it took a little time for his confidence to grow.

"Sometimes the game can be too consuming and for a young lad the game is just everything. He is eating right, sleeping right, thinking about the game too much – not Solly, young lads in general.

"I have fallen into this trap, when I have nothing else but the game, it is just too much.

"When I had children I got better as it wasn’t an after thought but I had something to take me away from this constant pressure of football and what I will do on Saturday.

"The more I thought about the game the worse it was.

"We used to get a dossier about strengths and weaknesses of the opponents. I would never read them. I’d be a broken man by the time I got to the game."

Listen to Kammy and Ben's podcast on BBC Sounds here