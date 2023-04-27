Southampton v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Southampton have lost 10 Premier League home games this season, their joint-highest number of home defeats in a single league campaign (also 1993-94 and 2019-20)

  • Following their 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in October, Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Bournemouth since 2010-11, when the sides competed in League One.

  • Bournemouth are winless in their last nine midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D2 L7), failing to score a single goal in their five such games so far this season (D1 L4).

  • Philip Billing has scored five away goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season, with only Josh King in 2016-17 and Callum Wilson in 2018-19 (both nine) ever netting more on the road in a single campaign for the Cherries.

  • Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke has scored four away league goals this season – it's never happened that two Bournemouth players have scored five or more away goals in a single Premier League campaign.