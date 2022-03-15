Charlene Smith, @charlene_smith_presenter, external

Three important points earned on Sunday with a clean sheet and Thomas Partey hitting the target... finally!

It was great to see Partey get a goal and even more magical to see how much it meant to him. There were a few players who could have been selected as man of the match but, for me, it was Partey. I’m also happy that Alexandre Lacazette got on the scoresheet as both players really needed a goal.

What a save from Aaron Ramsdale, even Brendan Rodgers was surprised! He needs to be England's number one as, in my eyes, he is absolute quality.

Leicester had their moments in the game, however we were clearly the better side. That's five wins on the bounce now which gives us great momentum going into the Liverpool game on Wednesday.

It’s very exciting and enjoyable to see the way we are playing football with all the players expressing themselves and shining on the pitch.