Jim Goodwin insists strengthening Dundee United’s defence is imperative if they are to bounce back from the bitter disappointment of relegation to the Scottish Championship.

United’s defensive frailties were evident again as Motherwell battled back from behind to claim a 3-2 win at Fir Park and condemn the Terrors to the drop.

“I think the game pretty much summed up the season to be honest,” said Goodwin.

“It culminates what has been a disastrous season defensively from start to finish and that’s something that I now need to look at going forward to make sure we bring the right types of defenders in.

“Defenders who enjoy the art of defending, enjoy putting their bodies on the line, take pride in keeping clean sheets and that’s where my first port of call will be in terms of the recruitment side of things.

“Dundee United in the Premiership is an attractive proposition for any player, Dundee United in the Championship, maybe not so much for some of the high-calibre players that you would like to bring to the club.

“We’ve got decisions to make, but what I need to make sure is the type of players that are coming in during the summer have the right characteristics, right mindset and can handle the level of expectation at such a big club.”