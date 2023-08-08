After Leeds United's comeback draw against Cardiff on Sunday, Adam Pope told BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, new manager Daniel Farke has made the difference already: "You could see [Cardiff] made a lot of subs towards the end, probably to try and quell the momentum and the onslaught, so I'm really impressed with that.

"They've been doing 10 one kilometer runs a session, not in a day, but in a session. Stuff like that is pretty intense so I'm all for that.

"The team of people [Farke] works with have been regularly with him for the jobs he has had and I think that is really important because they'll get their message across to players.

"They will have an ethos of what is expected of players and fitness and it is clearly working because they were relentless.

"Before he left, Mateusz Klich said after [Marcelo] Bielsa the players needed a bit of a break, but then they sort of wanted that intensity back.

"They've got it now."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix agreed, adding: "Players are asking for that. You've got players like Luke Ayling wanting to be fitter and that's only a good sign for them putting that effort in and going the extra mile.

"The difference is I think Bielsa used to do the double session then do another double session, whereas Farke does the double session and then will be a bit nicer and give them a day off or the morning off, just to not completely flog them."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds