Record breaker Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes assisted Portugal's second goal for Pepe from a corner in their 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
This was the Manchester United playmaker's third assist of the World Cup and means he has been directly involved in five goals in three games (two goals and three assists). That's the most by a Portuguese player in a single edition of the tournament since 1966 (10 Eusebio and 6 Jose Torres).
United defender Diogo Dalot also started the game and played the full 90 minutes.
