Simon Stone, BBC Sport on tour with United in Spain

So much has happened since Alejandro Garnacho drove home his memorable injury-time winner for Manchester United at Fulham on 13 November.

Within minutes of that success, the first rumblings of Cristiano Ronaldo’s heavyweight interview with Piers Morgan became known.

After a week of negative headlines, United eventually resolved to sever ties with the Portugal superstar and it is life without Ronaldo that begins in Spain tonight with a friendly against Cadiz.

For Anthony Martial it is a chance to show Erik ten Hag he can recapture impressive pre-season form that was lost with more injury frustration and fill the void Ronaldo’s unscheduled exit has created.

Garnacho will be pressing his claims to start the EFL Cup fourth round tie with Burnley on 21 December.

For Aaron Wan-Bissaka there is an opportunity to prove his fitness - and show he can compete for the right-back slot with Diogo Dalot, one of 10 United players to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Jadon Sancho’s absence is unfortunate and the precise nature of the England man’s fitness work is still to be clarified.

With so many senior players - anyone involved in Qatar basically - missing, Ten Hag will be assessing the qualities of his youngsters to see if any can play against Burnley - and the 27 December Premier League resumption against Nottingham Forest.

But, despite no longer being a United player, Ronaldo’s shadow still hangs over the Old Trafford club.