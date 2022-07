St Johnstone are eyeing a move for Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg, the 23-year-old who has recently had loan spells with BK Hacken, Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham. (Scottish Sun), external

St Johnstone hope to land 23-year-old goalkeeper Nathan Trott on a season-long loan from West Ham United. (Scottish Daily Express), external

