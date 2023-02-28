Carter-Vickers heaps praise on match-winner Kyogo

Cameron Carter-Vickers has hailed the “special” scoring talents of Kyogo Furhashi after the Celtic striker’s match-winning Hampden double.

The 28-year-old Japan international notched twice from close range against Rangers on Sunday to help Ange Postecoglou's men retain the League Cup with Alfredo Morelos' response proving only to be a consolation.

Furuhashi also scored twice when Celtic beat Hibernian in last season's final and now has 24 goals in all competitions this term.

"He is always in the right spot at the right time and he seems to score so many tap-ins like that,” said centre-back Carter-Vickers.

"But it's something that he works on and it is something that he has which is quite special.

"I train against him every day and I am fully aware of his movement and how clever he can be and the runs he makes. It is good to play with players like that."

Carter-Vickers is refusing to get carried away in Celtic’s pursuit of the treble, with a nine-point Premiership lead over Ranger a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Hearts at Tynecastle looming next month.

"It is good to get the win in this cup," he added. "We don't really think too far ahead, we just try and focus on the next game and our performance.

"It is always a good confidence boost when you win stuff. We are fully aware that this competition is done now and there are two more trophies up for grabs."