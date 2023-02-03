Aberdeen v Motherwell: Team news

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie is suspended after losing the appeal against his midweek red card. On-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is in contention to be in the squad for the first time after his international clearance came through.

Jack Mackenzie is back in training and could return to the squad.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "People who know me know how I want my teams to play. I want to be aggressive and I want my team to play with a nice style but that takes a lot of time.

"At the minute, we need to stand up and be a team that's hard to beat. If the players give me 100 per cent, I'm happy with that. Then when we get time on the grass, you can start implementing things and making them much better."