West Ham 0-2 Brighton: Analysis

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Goals has been a problem for West Ham in the Premier League this season, and there was more cause for concern against Brighton.

Michail Antonio cut an isolated figure up front and a shadow of his former self as he struggled to get into the game.

He had the lowest number of touches of any player that started the game and found himself dropping short to try and pick up possession.

New signing Gianluca Scamacca opened his club account in the Europa Conference League qualifier in midweek, but he is still taking time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

The Hammers will need both to hit form if they are to end the drought and start winning points.