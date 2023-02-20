Journalist Luke Edwards says Manchester United are realistic title contenders after moving to within three points of second-placed Manchester City.

While Erik ten Hag has urged caution, Match of the Day 2 pundits Dion Dublin and Stephen Warnock were both asked if United are in the title race and both simply replied: "Yes."

Edwards agreed and told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I know Erik ten Hag has denied he’s a magician, but we never saw Manchester United mounting a title challenge this season.

"If you remember where they were a year ago, if you remember where they were at the start of the season, he has pulled off some trick and you have to now say that Manchester United are realistic title contenders.

"On current form, they will be the overwhelming favourites [to win the Carabao Cup], so to go in and win a trophy in his first season and to be mounting a title challenge is a remarkable job.

"It's a three-way title race now because Manchester United look unstoppable at the moment. They actually look like they are in better form than both the teams above them."

