Teenage midfielder Isaac Price says he is relishing life under Frank Lampard after making his first Everton start in Saturday's game with Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup.

T﻿he Toffees are on tour in Australia with the World Cup now up and running and Price is making the most of some of his senior team-mates being away.

"﻿It was great to start against Celtic - the atmosphere was unbelievable!" said 19-year-old Price. "I found out on the morning of the game and I was buzzing.

"﻿Having Abdoulaye [Doucoure] next to me gave me confidence, let me play more and I thought we played pretty well.

"﻿I thought I did okay but I've still got things to work on, wanting the ball more, but I'm happy with the way I played."

A﻿fter a goalless draw, Everton edged out the Scottish champions on penalties and Lampard described Price as "the best player on the pitch".

"﻿The stature of the manager, the way he played when he was a player, he's someone to learn from and someone to pick things up off every day," he said.

"﻿It's been good having a few under-21 team-mates out here with me. We've all played together for years so it helps having them on tour."

E﻿verton's next game is against Western Sydney Warriors at CommBank Stadium on Wednesday (08:45 GMT).