Price shines in first Everton start
- Published
Teenage midfielder Isaac Price says he is relishing life under Frank Lampard after making his first Everton start in Saturday's game with Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup.
The Toffees are on tour in Australia with the World Cup now up and running and Price is making the most of some of his senior team-mates being away.
"It was great to start against Celtic - the atmosphere was unbelievable!" said 19-year-old Price. "I found out on the morning of the game and I was buzzing.
"Having Abdoulaye [Doucoure] next to me gave me confidence, let me play more and I thought we played pretty well.
"I thought I did okay but I've still got things to work on, wanting the ball more, but I'm happy with the way I played."
After a goalless draw, Everton edged out the Scottish champions on penalties and Lampard described Price as "the best player on the pitch".
"The stature of the manager, the way he played when he was a player, he's someone to learn from and someone to pick things up off every day," he said.
"It's been good having a few under-21 team-mates out here with me. We've all played together for years so it helps having them on tour."
Everton's next game is against Western Sydney Warriors at CommBank Stadium on Wednesday (08:45 GMT).