'﻿Newcastle are a serious team to respect'

Chris Waddle says it will be interesting to see how Newcastle react after the World Cup break and whether Eddie Howe's side can continue their momentum.

T﻿he former Magpies winger said he never thought Howe's side would be talked about as potential title contenders this season

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "The first half of the season they have been absolutely outstanding.

"They’ve hit the ground running, the energy levels are absolutely unbelievable and the key for me has been confidence. Whether they have installed it in them or the results have took them that way, every player in a black and white shirt loves putting that shirt on and they really play with passion.

"The atmosphere here is absolutely unbelievable every time you come here and everything is going the right way for them. It’s a long season and injuries could come in. The World Cup is coming and we’ll see how they develop with the squad, but they are a serious team to respect.

"The atmosphere is electric, the players are playing on the front foot. They have more energy and because they are so confident they can’t wait for the next game.

"I know as a player when you are playing well and winning games, you just want it to keep rolling on and this break for the World Cup will be interesting to see how they react when they get back together.

"Are they Premier League title winners this season? Personally I can’t see it. People said at the start of the season will they finish top four and they haven’t had a blip yet really. They are in the mix without a shadow of a doubt."