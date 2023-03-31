Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Erling Haaland will be assessed at training to see whether he will be fit: "The doctors and player will decide if he feels good. We’ll see. Life is about risks and sometimes you have to take them."

Phil Foden will be out for "two or three weeks" after having his appendix removed.

On City remaining in contention for the Treble even if not many people are talking about it: "Just one team won the Treble because it’s so difficult. The most important thing is we are still fighting in all competitions."

On Liverpool being sixth: "I don’t pay attention for one second. My opinion doesn’t change. This season the biggest rival is another one, but whatever happens in the future they are a big rival."

