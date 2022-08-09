Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Today we remember Joe Mercer, in some people’s eyes, the greatest and most successful City manager of all time. Joe was born on this day in 1914 and died on his birthday 76 years later.

They say a week is a long time in politics, well it’s a long time in the life and career of Erling Haaland too.

It was only a week ago that many commentators, pundits and fans from other teams were questioning Haaland’s suitability to the Premier League and how long it would take City to adapt their style of play.

Well we didn’t have to wait long. What a pleasure and privilege it was to watch Haaland’s Premier League debut live on Sunday.

It wasn’t just the run he made to win the penalty in the first half, or the run onto De Bruyne’s delicious pass for the second goal. It was his all round physicality, his movement, his speed and his eye for goal - there was no doubt he was going to score both the penalty and the clincher.

In just a week, the chat has gone from, will Haaland be successful in England to how many goals could this guy score?