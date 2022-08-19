Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Roberto Firmino is the only injured player to return to training and "he is ready".

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are getting closer but have "no chance" for Monday.

Joe Gomez "looks great in training" and will start against United.

On Darwin Nunez's red card, Klopp said: "We are all human beings and make mistakes. If he doesn't do it again that's fine."

On rumours Naby Keita is unhappy: "He was ill, now he is in training and looking good. Not a player overly happy when he's not playing, but all fine."

Facing United at Old Trafford "was never easy, it will never be easy".

He said the whole world will watch on Monday and "see how these two heavyweights deal with the situation".

