Steven Gerrard has made it clear that all of his attacking options will have a role to play this season.

Danny Ings, Philippe Coutinho and Ollie Watkins started against Everton last weekend, with Emiliano Buendia coming off the bench to score Villa's second.

And the former England midfielder said: "It's not a case of having favourites or a best front three.

"We’ve got a lot of attacking options and big talents who all bring different skillsets. They’re all extremely important to us and they will be over the course of the season.

"For me, it’s very much about making decisions about what’s right for the opposition, what’s right for the game plan. We want contributions from them as individuals and as a front unit.

"It’s about horses for courses and what we think the game in front of us demands."