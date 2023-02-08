Leicester v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

James MaddisonGetty Images

  • Leicester have kept just one clean sheet in their 16 Premier League home games against Tottenham, conceding at least once in each of the past 13 such meetings since a 3-0 win in September 1997.

  • Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games against Leicester, their best winning run against the Foxes in their league history.

  • Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 15 Premier League games against Leicester, with only Alan Shearer netting more against a single opponent in the competition (20 v Leeds).