C﻿allum Wilson will be an unknown quantity to international defences at the World Cup and that could help him thrive.

T﻿hat's the view of former Manchester United and England striker Dion Dublin who praised Wilson's red-hot form and argued the Newcastle forward has got everything he needs to excel in the tournament.

"﻿There will be defenders out there who might not know how strong and how quick he is," Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast.

"﻿We haven't got another player like him with his stature, his pace, his goals and his heading.

"I think he's pinching himself but he's absolutely flying at the moment."

E﻿x-England goalkeeper Robert Green agreed, saying boss Gareth Southgate just needs to "get Wilson out on the grass".

"﻿Gareth has been criticised for not being able to change things in the past, but here's a player who is enjoying his football," said Green.

"﻿He's has his injury problems and this date must have been looming for him but now he's got the shirt, he's met royalty and it's all only going to add to how good he's feeling."

L﻿isten to more exclusive analysis and interviews from inside the England camp here on BBC Sounds