Silva on Arteta, Kebano and matching Arsenal
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before his side take on Arsenal on Saturday.
The Fulham boss says:
Facing Arsenal will be "tough" as Mikel Arteta's side are in a "good moment".
But Silva says his team are also in a "good moment" and could have more than the five points they have so far achieved.
Neeskens Kebano is a doubt for the game through injury and will need further assessment before his availability is known.
Silva feels Arsenal are one of the "best examples" of showing faith in a manager having progressed from being bottom of the Premier League early on in last season's campaign.
On the fixture he added: “Of course you want to go there to match them, to challenge them, to embrace the challenge that will definitely be a tough challenge for us, but we want to play the game and to match them.”