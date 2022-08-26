Steven Gerrard says he knew patience would be required in improving several areas at Aston Villa after a start to the season that has prompted pockets of criticism.

Gerrard, who took charge of Villa when Dean Smith was sacked in November, has guided his side to one win from three so far in the new season.

Defeats to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have led to talk of him being under pressure, while debate over his move to take the club captaincy away from Tyrone Mings prompted brief unrest.

“When you take over a club the size and the challenge of Aston Villa, there are numerous things you need to work on and progress: the team, the squad, the culture of the club, and the mentality of the players and staff around the building," said Gerrard.

"It takes time and it’s a process. I believe we’ll get there in the end. I didn’t expect any quick fix or overnight fix. We’re certainly working every minute we can to improve the team and get to those consistent levels.”

Villa take on West Ham this weekend and Gerrard says the club is still considering whether to use the transfer market to bolster defensive options after Diego Carlos suffered long-term injury.

“Defensively, we had a huge setback in recent weeks," said Gerrard. "We continue to work and analyse if there’s anyone who can come in and help us. Until that happens, we work with what we’ve got to try and improve every single day."