Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis, who has not played since September 2021 after a series of injuries and setbacks, is expected back in training with the first team by the end of this month.

Magennis, 23, signed a five-year contract at Easter Road in October 2020 and has scored five goals in 36 appearances.

The Edinburgh club say he "will need to build up his training volume and get into the routine of training at a consistently high level. Alongside this, he will also have to build up his match fitness and sharpness."